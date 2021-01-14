Joliet Junior College Flips Switch on New Solar System
Joliet Junior College has officially elevated its sustainability footprint, announcing the completion and activation of its 1.3 megawatt (MW) onsite solar system at Main Campus. The solar array, which consists of 3,542 solar panels, was installed by national solar developer Pivot Energy and will save the college more than $1.6 million in electricity expenses over 25 years
The panels were provided by retired Joliet oncologist Dr. Sarode Pundaleeka with Sunlarge Industries. Over the first 10 years, JJC will pay a reduced rate for the energy generated by the panels, after which they will be donated to the college.
“JJC has consistently invested in sustainable practices since our first college campus was completed in the early 1970s,” Dr. Judy Mitchell, JJC’s president, said. “Not only are we grateful for Dr. Pundeleeka’s investment in our institution and sustainable values, but we are ready to take this to the next level, supporting renewable energy and building academic and training opportunities around it.”