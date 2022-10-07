1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Junior College Hosts College Fair October 19th

October 7, 2022 5:14AM CDT
Share
Joliet Junior College Hosts College Fair October 19th
Joliet Junior College

Not sure where you want to go to college? No need to plan lots of campus visits: just come check out College Fair on Wednesday, October 19th at the Joliet Junior College Event Center on Main Campus! From 6 to 8 p.m., you can meet with more than 100 college and university reps from Illinois and across the country. Get your questions answered and learn about academic programs, support services, athletics and more. College Fair is hosted by JJC and District 525 schools. For more information jjc.edu/CollegeFair.

Popular Posts

1

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
2

Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
3

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded
4

Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder
5

Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

Recent Posts