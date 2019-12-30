Joliet: Live Christmas Trees Will Be Picked Up If Cut In Half
Garbage and recycling service will be one day late for Joliet residents Wednesday through Friday during the week of December, 30, 2019 due to the New Year’s Day holiday. Customers with regularly scheduled Monday and Tuesday service will not be impacted by this change. The regular schedule will resume January 6, 2020. Please note that yard waste pickup has been suspended until spring 2020.
City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on these two holidays.
Waste Management will pick up live Christmas trees after the holidays until Jan. 31, 2020 if customers follow these guidelines:
- Set out in one piece if under five feet in length.
- Cut the tree in half if it is longer than five feet.
- Set the tree at your usual pickup site on your regular pickup day.