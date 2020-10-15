Joliet Looking at New Development for Old K-Mart Site
The city of Joliet is preparing to move forward on a new development at the location of the now closed K-Mart Store at 1801 W. Jefferson Street. Joliet officials are preparing to review a proposal for a planned unit development that would redevelop the property as a commercial subdivision. The proposal would see the owner develop part of the vacant K-Mart building and parking lot with an indoor climate-controlled storage facility with access to outdoor mini storage warehouses. The owner and operator of the facility is projected to be Next-Door Self Storage which already has 14 locations in the Chicagoland area.
A full renovation of the building is being proposed that will include new and painted masonry, updated corner features, awnings and new signage. Total renovation of the parking lot is also being proposed that will include a revised striping plan, new boulevard entrance, new landscaping, renovation of the existing K-Mart pylon sign and two new storm retention ponds. The redevelopment would also add two additional restaurant sites for commercial uses.