Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun Into Residence

Aug 16, 2021 @ 1:10pm

A 24-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a residential area. On Saturday at 9:23pm Joliet Police were called to the 0 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call about a person firing a handgun into the air. As Officers arrived on the scene, they received word that the same suspect was firing a handgun at a residence in the 100 block of Illinois Street. Officers located the suspect in a vehicle on Illinois Street and identified him as Tyler Finch. Officers recovered a handgun in the center console of the vehicle and observed that the serial number was defaced. It was also confirmed that that a house had been struck by Finch’s gunfire. He was taken into custody without incident.

Tyler Finch was been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Defacing Identification Mark on Firearm, No FOID, and Criminal Damage to Property.

