Joliet Man And Person Of Interest Charged In Disappearance Of Woman

A 42 year old Joliet man has been charged with unlawful restraint and is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Joliet resident Ashley Tucker. The 25 year old has been missing since October 13th. Forty-two-year old Peter Zabala was brought into custody Sunday night on a Will County warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender registration act, and for questioning in the disappearance of the missing woman. Police believe Zabala was the last person to see Tucker before she went missing. In September of this year, he was charged with four counts of domestic battery, WJOL cannot confirm the victim in the domestic battery charge.

Tucker remains missing. She is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing approximately 120-pounds. Tucker has the word “CLEO” tattooed on her left wrist, and the word “MONA” tattooed on her right wrist.

Police ask that anyone who may come in contact with Tucker, to please call 9-1-1.