Joliet Man Angry With Girlfriend Sets Fire To House

Kevin Williams mugshot courtesy, Will County Adult Detention Center

A Joliet man arrested for aggravated arson following a house fire on Friday night. It was on January 27, 2023, at 10:18 p.m. officers responded with the Joliet Fire Department to a residence in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue for a report of a house fire. A preliminary investigation of this incident indicated that Kevin Williams was in the home and had become upset with his 47 -year-old girlfriend. Williams retrieved gasoline from the garage and then entered the residence at which time it is believed that he intentionally ignited a fire in an empty bedroom of the residence.

Officers located Williams inside the garage of the residence, and he was taken into custody without incident. The fire was extinguished by the Joliet Fire Department.

Kevin Williams (45, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Arson.