Joliet Man Apprehended on Sexual Predator Warrant From 2017

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the capture and arrest of a 40-year-old Joliet man on an active warrant. Mark Anthony Love was arrested on April 23rd by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Love possesses a criminal history that includes arrests for sexual assault and obstructing justice and is a documented gang member. He was wanted by the Will County Sheriff’s Office for failure to annually report as a sex offender and violation of the sex offender registry act. Love is required to register due to a conviction for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault in Cook County in 1997. This warrant has been an active original warrant since 2017 when Love disappeared from the Joliet area. On April 11th, the Fugitive Task Force received information on his whereabouts and on April 23rd, with assistance from the United States Marshals Technical Operations Group, a location was developed in DeKalb, Illinois. Investigators set up surveillance where Love was then taken into custody.