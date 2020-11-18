Joliet Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Store Employee
A 35-year-old Joliet man was arrested after alleged striking a convivence store employee. It was as 2:22am on Wednesday morning that Joliet Police were called to the 7-Eleven store at 325 South Larkin in reference to a disturbance. An investigation showed that Kaprison Holmes was inside the store and was confronted by an employee who told police that Holmes was attempting to steal alcohol. When confronted by the employee, Holmes allegedly punched the clerk in the chest and fled the story. The employee was said to be uninjured from the punch. Holmes was located by authorities nearby and was taken into custody without incident.