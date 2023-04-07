Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

A 29-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after officers discovered drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop. On Thursday morning, Joliet Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Douglas Street for disobeying a stop sign.

Authorities identified Johnnie Wallace as the driver and it was determined that he had a revoked driver’s license. A search of his car led to the recovery of cannabis from a coat pocket.

Police also recovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Johnnie Wallace has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Possession of Cannabis, and Driving While License Revoked.