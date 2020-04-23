Joliet Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police
Joliet Police are announcing the arrest of 31-year-old Joliet man. Kenneth A. Love has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, No FOID Card, Obstructing a Peace Officers, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
On Wednesday April 22nd at approximately 11:15pm, Joliet Police Officers were conducting a patrol in the area of Collins Street and Elwood Avenue, and observed Love loitering near a liquor establishment parking lot with open container of alcohol. Officers approached Love to speak with him about the violations. Love momentarily stopped for Officers but then attempted to flee. Officers informed Love he was under arrest and to stop running, but Love refused to stop.
An Officer then tackled Love to the ground to further stop him from fleeing and take him into custody. Love then refused to obey Officers’ commands to put his hands behind his back. During the struggle, a small bag containing a firearm fell out of Love’s pocket. Officers were able to secure the firearm and place Love into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene; Love indicated to authorities that the firearm belonged to him.