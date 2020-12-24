Joliet Man Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Weapon and Cocaine in Vehicle
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Joliet man on Tuesday night. It was at approximately 7:14PM, Officers responded to the parking lot of BP Amoco gas station on McDonough Street after receiving a call of gunshots being fired. Officers received information that a silver vehicle may be involved. Upon arrival, Officers observed an unoccupied silver SUV parked at gas pump. Officers looked in the windows of this vehicle and observed what appeared be a handgun in plain view in between the front seats. A short time later, a male subject later identified as Michael Bass, exited the gas station, and began approaching the vehicle. Officers attempted to question Bass at which time he fled from Officers on foot. Officers gave chase and located Bass crouched near a residence in the 400 block of South Ottawa Street. Officers placed Bass into custody following a brief struggle. Officers searched the vehicle, recovering a loaded handgun and multiple clear bags of a white powder that later tested positive for cocaine. Officers found no evidence of a shooting at this time.
Bass was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a minor injury sustained while struggling with Officers. Michael Bass has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.