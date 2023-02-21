Joliet Man Arrested After Running from Police

Photo: Joliet Police

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after running from police . On Saturday morning at 2:30 AM authorities were called to the Eden’s Bar and Grill on Gardner Street for a disturbance in the parking lot. David Veasy of Joliet was seen by officers walking across the street from the restaurant to a nearby residence.

When Joliet Police attempted to talk to Veasy he took off but was quickly apprehended in the 1000 block of Sherman Street. Officers recovered a magazine containing live ammunition near where Veasy had run to and placed him into custody without incident.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of suspected cocaine. Later in the morning, officers returned to the scene and conducted a K9 search of the same which led to the discovery of a discarded handgun without a magazine.

The handgun matched the ammunition that was recovered during the incident. David Veasy has been charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.