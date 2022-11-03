Joliet Man Arrested After Shots Fired Tuesday Night

Rodney E. Little/Will County Adult Detention Center mug shot

A Joliet man who has been arrested every few years is arrested again. Rodney E. Little of the 700 block of Landau Avenue was arrested November 1st for two felonies including Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

On November 1, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Ward Avenue and Landau Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers overheard an additional shot fired. Officers patrolled the area on foot and located Little sitting in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Landau Avenue. Officers determined that it appeared that the gunfire was coming from this location. Officers ordered Little to show his hands at which time he ignored Officers and ran into the rear of the residence.

Officers established a perimeter around the house. A loaded .22 caliber handgun and spent shell casings were recovered on the ground where Little had just been seated. A short time later, Little voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was arrested and released the next day. His bond was set at $20,000. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Prior to this week’s arrest, Little was arrested in 2015, 2017, and 2019.