Joliet Man Arrested After Struggle with Police
A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after attempting to flee from police during an investigation. It was at 1:50am on Saturday March 13th, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of 5th Avenue for a report of gunshots being fired. While checking the area, Officers located an unoccupied running vehicle in the rear of a nearby residence. While Officers were checking the vehicle, Jeremy Moffett exited the residence. Officers attempted to speak with Moffett regarding the shots being fired at which time Moffett attempted to flee back into the residence. Moffett began to struggle with Officers. During the struggle, Officers determined that Moffett had a firearm in his waistband and were able to recover the weapon while taking the suspect into custody. After he was taken into custody, Moffett indicated to Officers that he possessed crack cocaine in his pocket.
Jeremy Moffett has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No FOID, and Resisting a Peace Officer.