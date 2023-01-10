1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer

January 9, 2023 9:04PM CST
Share
Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer

A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a Joliet Police Officer and threatened to kill another while JPD were responding to a disturbance in the Maycrest Neighborhood. Brian Hayes-Adams has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer after Friday night’s incident. 

It was around 8:00 pm on Friday when Joliet Police were called to the 2300 block of Benedict Avenue. Reports say that Hayes-Adams was arguing with a woman when police arrived and tried to break them up. Hayes-Adams became angry and started threatening officers, eventually pushing one. He then refused to allow officers to cuff his arms behind his back and after a brief struggle Hayes-Adams was taken into custody.

Brian Hayes-Adams has a bond of $15,000. 

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
5

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet

Recent Posts