Joliet Man Arrested After Violently Kicking A Dog Numerous Times

A Joliet man arrested for cruelty to animals and resisting a peace officer.

It was on May 19th at about 11:24 a.m., that Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Croghan Avenue for an animal cruelty complaint. Upon arrival, Officers learned that 36-year-old Giovanny Aguilar was observed in the backyard of his residence violently kicking a bull terrier dog numerous times while the dog laid on the ground.

Officers and a representative from Will County Animal Control observed the dog still laying in the backyard of the residence. The dog appeared conscious, but otherwise unresponsive. Aguilar emerged from the rear of his residence and picked up the dog and attempted to run back into the home. Aguilar ignored Officers commands to put the dog down and resisted when Officers attempted to place him into custody. Aguilar was placed into custody following this brief struggle.

The dog was placed into the care of Will County Animal Control to be transported for medical treatment. The extent of injuries to the dog is unknown at this time.