Joliet Man Arrested Criminal Sexual Assault With A Minor

An 18 year old Joliet man was arrested, book and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Alex Leon was arrested after Joliet police officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of Draper Avenue. On arrival, officers were told that Leon was suspected of having sexual relations with a female minor. Officers notified detectives and an investigation was started into the complaint. Once the investigation was completed, a complaint warrant was issued for the arrest of Leon on the above charges. Detectives took Leon into custody without incident.