1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Arrested For Burglary to Motor Vehicle At Business on Washington Street

November 13, 2023 8:43AM CST
Share
Joliet Man Arrested For Burglary to Motor Vehicle At Business on Washington Street
Arrested, Carl Williamson

Early Monday morning, Joliet Police Officers responded to Fred’s Auto Sales (509 East. Washington Street) for a report of a male attempting to unlawfully enter vehicles at this location.

Upon arrival, Officers located a male, later identified as Carl Williamson, inside of a pickup truck in the parking lot of the business. Once Williamson exited the vehicle, Officers immediately gave commands to stop to which he ignored. Williamson then jumped over a fence and began running from Officers on Washington Street. Officers were able to catch up to Williamson and place him into custody without further incident. Upon search of Williamson, Officers recovered numerous hand tools that appeared to have been used to unlawfully enter the vehicle.

Carl Williamson Jr. (38, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass to Real Property, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Popular Posts

1

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Recent Posts