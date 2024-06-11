1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Arrested For Indecent Solicitation of a Child

June 11, 2024 3:09PM CDT
Nathaniel Garbin/JPD

35-year-old Nathaniel Garbin of Joliet was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Traveling to Meet a Child, Indecent  Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming.  

Following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department Narcotics Unit, Garbin was identified  as a suspect engaging in improper communication with whom he believed to be a 16-year-old  female. During the investigation that lasted approximately two weeks, Garbin engaged in  conversations of a sexual nature with a Joliet Police Department Undercover Officer who posed  as a 16-year-old female on social media applications. During numerous conversations using  Whisper and Snapchat, Garbin acknowledged the age of the minor and solicited her for various  sexual acts.  

In the afternoon hours of June 10, 2024, Garbin arranged to meet the female in the 3300 block of  Stonehurst Court and then traveled to this location to engage in sexual activity with whom he  believed to be a 16-year-old female. Garbin arrived in a Ford Focus at which time uniformed  Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed him into custody without incident. Garbin’s vehicle  was towed from the scene.  

