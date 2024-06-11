Joliet Man Arrested For Indecent Solicitation of a Child

35-year-old Nathaniel Garbin of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Traveling to Meet a Child, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming.

Following an investigation by the Joliet Police Department Narcotics Unit, Garbin was identified as a suspect engaging in improper communication with whom he believed to be a 16-year-old female. During the investigation that lasted approximately two weeks, Garbin engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with a Joliet Police Department Undercover Officer who posed as a 16-year-old female on social media applications. During numerous conversations using Whisper and Snapchat, Garbin acknowledged the age of the minor and solicited her for various sexual acts.

In the afternoon hours of June 10, 2024, Garbin arranged to meet the female in the 3300 block of Stonehurst Court and then traveled to this location to engage in sexual activity with whom he believed to be a 16-year-old female. Garbin arrived in a Ford Focus at which time uniformed Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed him into custody without incident. Garbin’s vehicle was towed from the scene.