Joliet Man Arrested For Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault Of Juvenile
Justino Hernandez arrested/Will County Detention Center
A 55 year old Joliet man is arrested for aggravated criminal sexual assault and predatory criminal sexual assault. The assaults took place on Christmas Eve six and seven years ago. Justino Hernandez of Illinois Street in Joliet is being held on 2-million dollars bond.
According to the Joliet Police Department press released, Hernandez was arrested, booked and transported to the Will County Jail for the offense of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts) and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (2 counts).
On July 18th, 2020 at approximately 06:08pm, Officers responded to the 700 block of Abe Street in reference to a sexual assault that took place approximately 6 years prior at a different location involving a juvenile. Officers took a report and forwarded it to Investigations for follow-up.
Detectives were able to determine that there was probable cause for an issuance of a Warrant for Hernandez for the above charges. On Sunday, October 4th, Hernandez was arrested in the 300 block of Illinois Street on the Warrant without incident.
Hernadez is being held on 2-million dollars bond.