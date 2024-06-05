1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Arrested For Striking A Dog

June 5, 2024 5:35PM CDT
Erik Struven/JPD

52-year-old Erik Struven of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Kendall County Jail for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.  

On May 31, 2024, just before 4:10pm, Officers responded to a residence in the 7700 block of  Mossheather Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with an adult female owner of a  7-month-old goldendoodle breed dog. It was learned that on the prior evening, the female left  her dog in the possession of her uncle, Struven, while the female went to work. While her dog  was in Struven’s care, she learned that the dog sustained an unknown injury. The dog was taken  to a veterinarian, who determined that the dog suffered a fractured skull.  

Upon arriving back home, the female learned that Struven was seen striking the dog in the head  multiple times with a closed fist. Struven indicated to his niece that he did strike the dog.  Struven was at the residence and was placed into custody without incident.  

