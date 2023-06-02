Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to 2020 Murder

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a 2020 murder. Christopher Garcia has been charged with three counts of first degree murder.

It was on September 27, 2020 that officers responded to the 400 block of South Raynor Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers located Tre Stanley who had suffered a gunshot to the head. He was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago where Stanley was pronounced deceased on October 3, 2020.

Detectives launched an investigation into the shooting and eventually identified Garcia as a suspect. He was placed into custody of June 1, 2023, by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 600 block of Vine Street.

Bond has been set at $2.5 million.