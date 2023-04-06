Joliet Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a murder from last fall. It was on September 5th, 2022 at 11:18 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 1800 block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired.

Shortly after arriving authorities discovered a 13 and 16 year-old who had both been hit by gunfire. The 16-year-old died after being transported to St. Joseph Medical Center while the 13-year-old had been grazed by a bullet.

An investigation led police to identify Eleuterio Roman as a suspect involved with the shooting. Roman has been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

He is currently being held on a $10 million bond.