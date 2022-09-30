1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder

September 30, 2022 2:00PM CDT
An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the  U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.

A Will County Judge issued a bail of $1.5 million to the arrest  warrant. Information was developed that Johnson was in Georgia, where he was ultimately taken  into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.  Johnson was transported to the Dekalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia where he is currently being held while awaiting extradition to Joliet.  

