Joliet Man Arrested In Narcotics Investigation
John M. Pierce
On March 31, 2021, the New Lenox Police Department along with the assistance of the Will County Gang Suppression Unit concluded an investigation into the illegal street level sale of prescription drugs. The investigation led to the arrest of a 26 year old Joliet man after a Search Warrant was executed at his residence. The man was found to be in possession of over 2300 pills of Xanax (Alprazolam) having a street value of approximately $10,000.00.
Arrested was John M. Pierce of 2362 White Birch Lane, Joliet, Illinois. Pierce was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony) and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 3 Felony). At the conclusion of the investigation, Pierce was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing that is scheduled for 04/01/21 at the Will County Courthouse.
New Lenox Police Department press release