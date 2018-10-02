Joliet Man Arrested With Help Of Chicago P.D. In Stabbing Death Of Woman

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Joliet woman. Officers were dispatched to the area of Fairmont and Cardinal regarding a female subject down on Monday, October 1st. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim laying in the street with life threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where she later succumbed to those injuries. The Will County Coroner identified the woman as 28-year-old Mercedes Flakes of Joliet. She was stabbed in the back. Multiple witnesses identified Christopher Beale a 30-year-old from Joliet, as the person last seen with Flakes.

According to a Joliet Police statement, “Joliet Detectives, through their investigation, were able to also identify Beale as the person responsible for the victim’s death. Detectives were able to determine Beale had fled Joliet and was heading to Chicago. Detectives notified Chicago P.D. of Beale’s intentions. Chicago P.D. was able to quickly locate and detain Beale until Joliet Detectives arrived to transport Beale back to Joliet. After further investigation, Beale was arrested and charged with the above offense.”

Beale has been charged with first degree murder. Interim Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner released a statement thanking Joliet officers and detectives.

“Our Patrol Officers and Detectives worked hand in hand and were able to bring a quick closure to a heartbreaking incident to the victim’s family. The dedicated work of everyone involved will hopefully help with the long healing process that the family will go through. I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women in our department for the way they diligently and methodically put the case together, culminating in a 1rst degree murder charge. I also want to thank Jim Glasgow and his staff for all of their help and expertise. We have always had a great relationship with them, and they trust our Detectives to put a solid case together.”