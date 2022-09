Will County Adult Detention Center mug shot/Andre Hardy of Joliet

A Joliet man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bloomington, Indiana last week. Andre Hardy was arrested yesterday in Joliet and being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Police say he assaulted an 18-year-old in a parking garage. The victim began to yell for help and heard footsteps approaching, so the suspect ran away.