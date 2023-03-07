Joliet Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Joliet Police Officer

Joliet police vehicle/md

A 47-year-old Joliet man has been charged after trying to fire a handgun at a Joliet Police Officer. On February 13th, at 8:14 PM, Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Timber Pointe Drive after receiving a tip that a suspect in a bank robbery may be staying at the residence in question.

Officers were met at the door of the house by a man, who identified himself as the suspect, Victor Barakat. While talking with the officer, Barakat pulled a handgun and pointed at police. He pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire.

The suspect was immediately taken to the ground and detained. An inspection of the handgun showed that it contained live ammunition but that the weapon’s firing chamber was empty.

While Officers were escorting him to a squad, Barakat then held on to an Officer’s holstered firearm and attempted to remove the weapon from the holster. Officers were able to separate him from the weapon. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department, where Barakat was transferred to federal custody.

Victor Barakat has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (2 Counts), Disarming a Police Officer, and Aggravated Assault (2 Counts). A Will County

Judge has assigned bail to the warrant at $2,500,000. Barakat currently remains in federal custody.