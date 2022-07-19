Joliet Man Charged with Being an Armed Habitual Criminal

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun in a residential neighborhood back in May. Joliet Police were called to the 800 block of Plainfield Road on the night of May 8th due to a report of shots fired. An investigation of the immediate area determined that a suspect fired multiple rounds at a car near the intersection of Raynor Avenue and Ross Street, driven by a 37-year-old male at the time. The gunfire struck neither the victim nor his vehicle who was able to safely leave the area and contact 911. During a canvas of the site, Officers did not locate any other victims or objects struck by the gunfire.
An extensive investigation identified Jonathan Diaz as the suspect in this case. On Friday, July 15th, he was arrested on charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. His bond has been set at $250,000.