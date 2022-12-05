1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

December 4, 2022 10:22PM CST
Share
Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Joliet man on Child Pornography charges. Last Wednesday, November 30th, officers arrested Bernard Kelly for three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Officers made the arrest after a search warrant on electronic device belonging contained child pornography.

Kelly is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.  The investigation remains open and on-going.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
4

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts