Joliet Man Charged with Child Pornography

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Joliet man on felony charges of Possession Child Pornography. Emir Dixon has been charged after an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and Homeland Security, while working off a cyber-tip. On April 4, at approximately 7:45 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant at Dixon’s home and found numerous electronics inside. A cell phone was discovered during the search and that phone revealed multiple images and videos of child pornography. Felony charges of “Possession of Child Pornography” were approved by the Will County State’s Attorney’s office and additional charges may be pending following a complete forensic analysis. Dixon is being confined at Will County Jail.