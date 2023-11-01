Joliet Man Charged With DUI Following Crash That Leaves Four Injured

Four people were injured of which one is in critical condition following a crash in Joliet on Sunday night. It was about 8:46 p.m. when officers responded to the 1500 block of North Broadway Street for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that 39-year-old Oscar Muniz-Hernandez was driving northbound on North Broadway Street in a Saab 92 at which time he turned left toward a business parking lot and collided into a Honda Accord driven by a 22 year old male from Joliet, who was southbound on North Broadway Street. Both vehicles involved in the crash came to final rest in the southbound lanes of North Broadway Street.

A 56-year-old female passenger in Muniz-Hernandez’s vehicle was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Honda Accord, as well as his female 36-year-old and 23-year-old passengers were all transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The roadway was closed for a period of time while Joliet Police crash investigators reconstructed the scene.

While speaking with Officers, Muniz-Hernandez exhibited behaviors consistent with possible alcohol impairment. Muniz-Hernandez completed field sobriety tests and he was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Joliet Police Department. Muniz-Hernandez complained of an injury from the crash while being processed at the Joliet Police Department

and he was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he was treated and later released. Muniz-Hernandez was also cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Turn, and No Valid Driver’s License.

He was released on a Notice to Appear for Aggravated DUI – Accident Causing Great Bodily Harm, Aggravated DUI – No Valid Driver’s License, and DUI.

Joliet Police Department press release