Joliet Man Charged with Fleeing Police

A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police. David Hamilton has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer and Obstructing Justice.

It was back on October 22nd that officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion near Marion Street and Reedwood Drive for tinted windows. Joliet Police asked Hamilton to exit the vehicle after learning that cannabis may be inside the car.

Hamilton refused and drove away from officers at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle. It was on the night of November 26th that Hamilton was again pulled over and place into custody without incident.