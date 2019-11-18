Joliet Man Charged with Stolen Firearm
A 45-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a stolen firearm and fighting with police officers. Hubert C. Pruitte was arrested on Sunday morning at approximately 2:18 a.m. in the 900 block of Gardner. Officers were called to Garnder during the closing of a nearby bar, Officers observed Pruitte in a nearby parking lot with a firearm in his hand. As Officers went to make contact with Pruitte, he ran into a nearby vehicle. Pruitte refused to exit the vehicle and Officers had to pull him out of the car. After a brief struggle he was placed into custody. A loaded firearm that was reported stolen was located inside the vehicle. He also had suspected crack cocaine and heroin on his person. Pruitte was arrested and transported to the Joliet Police Station for booking procedures without further incident. He’s been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.