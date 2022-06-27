      Weather Alert

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

Jun 26, 2022 @ 7:08pm

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest. 

A First Degree Murder conviction carries a minimum of 45 years in prison, with a maximum life sentence. In addition, Hill must serve 100% of his sentence.

