Joliet Man Convicted of Murder

State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Jorge Rosas, Jr., 45, of Joliet, has been found guilty on two counts of First Degree Murder, as well as Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 felony) following a five-day jury trial before Judge Daniel Rippy that ended today. The jury returned its verdict in only 40 minutes.

On October 26, 2020, 25-year-old victim Ivan Perez Garcia was driving Araceli Joachin to her residence on Seeser Street in Joliet as an Oldsmobile Bravada approached in the opposite direction. After Garcia pulled his car into Joachin’s driveway, the front-seat passenger in the Oldsmobile, Jorge Rosas, Jr., walked up to Garcia’s car and fatally shot him twice. Police recovered two 9mm casings on the scene, and a video at Joachin’s residence captured the incident. Through effective and timely investigation which included license plate tracking data from Flock cameras, police were able to identify and locate the offender’s Oldsmobile at the Joliet Red Roof Inn where Rosas was placed into custody.

Rosas will receive a sentence from a minimum of 45 years to life in prison. The sentencing date has been set for August 23, 2024.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Adam Capelli, Courtney Hogan, and Kevin Kocim, Victim Witness Advocate Jessica Gil, IT Specialist Albert Bailey, and Detectives Ray Jansma and Jeff German from the Joliet Police Department for their dedication and commitment in this matter.