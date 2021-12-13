Joliet Man Faces DUI, endangering the life of a child

A Joliet man arrested on four counts of DUI, endangering the life of a child and fleeing the scene of a personal injury accident.
On December 11, 2021, at 5:02 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Plainfield Road and Hennepin Drive for a four-vehicle traffic crash. A preliminary investigation determined that 29-year-old Christopher Hernandez was driving a vehicle westbound on Plainfield Road at Hennepin Drive at which time he struck the rear of the vehicle ahead of his vehicle. This collision caused both vehicles to lose control and skid into two additional vehicles that were waiting in the left turn lane of eastbound Plainfield Road. Immediately following the collision, Hernandez fled the scene carrying his 10-year-old
son, who was seriously injured in the crash.
Further investigation determined that Hernandez had carried his injured son to a nearby store where he left the child in the store and fled from the area on foot. The child suffered a broken leg in the accident and was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash were uninjured.
Following an extensive search, Officers located Hernandez in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue where he was taken into custody without further incident. Hernandez was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was treated and released. He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and then transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Hernandez was arrested, booked, for Aggravated DUI (4 Counts), DUI, Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Failure to Remain at the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, and Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer.