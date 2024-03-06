Joliet Man Found Guilty of First Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting Death of Nathan Ballard

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Elijah Watson, 28, of Joliet, was found guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of Nathan Ballard in 2018. Watson was found guilty by Circuit Judge Vincent Cornelius of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (a Class 2 felony) following a 5-day bench trial. Co-defendant Anthony Francimore previously was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the shooting on an accountability theory.

On October 28, 2018, Francimore had arranged for a drug deal with 20-year-old Nathan Ballard on the east side of Joliet, on the 500 block of Fox Street in Joliet Township. Francimore and Watson had planned to rob Ballard of $75 by pretending Francimore was going to sell him ecstasy. After Ballard paid, Francimore entered a waiting vehicle containing four other occupants, including Watson in the front passenger seat. Both Ballard and his brother attempted to stop Francimore from leaving with the money, but Watson pointed a firearm at them, causing them to step away. As the car fled, Watson fired multiple shots in their direction, one fatally striking Nathan Ballard in the chest. Following the robbery, Francimore used the robbery proceeds to buy drugs off Watson, before the two ultimately fled to the city to hide from police.

Watson is eligible for a sentence ranging from 45 years to life in prison. The sentence will be served at 100 percent. Sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

