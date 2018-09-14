Joliet Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Slashing Wife’s Throat

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announces that a Joliet man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder for slashing his wife’s throat three years ago. 53-year-old Arthur Unger, pleaded guilty in December to one count of Attempted Murder for cutting his wife’s throat during an argument on Aug. 29, 2015 at their residence in the 600 block of Plainfield Road. The victim, who was holding their 1-year-old child when she was attacked, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she survived. The couple’s 11-year-old son, who was outside the residence but saw the attack, ran to a nearby Joliet fire station for help while another young son dialed 911. A Joliet paramedic rushed to the residence on foot with the child, arriving several minutes before police and an ambulance, and he began administering life-saving emergency medical assistance to the victim. Unger, meanwhile, fled the scene, but he was found by police hiding in bushes several blocks from his home. Circuit Judge David Carlson handed down the sentence on Friday. The defendant, who faced between six and 30 years in prison, has a long criminal history that includes convictions for weapons violations, domestic battery, drug dealing, DUI, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.