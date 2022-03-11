Joliet Man Identified As Pedestrian Struck in Drugstore Parking Lot

The Will County Coroner’s Office is identifying the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the CVS in Joliet. Thirty-nine-year-old Alex J. Langellier of Joliet was pronounced deceased at 6:54 am on Wednesday, March 10th in the 800 block of Plainfield Road.
Mr. Langellier was a pedestrian who was apparently struck by a vehicle. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, 03/10/2022. Mr. Langellier appeared to have suffered from multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. Joliet police report the vehicle was driven by a 77-year-old male after the driver had entered the CVS parking lot from Plainfield Road. The pedestrian became trapped under the vehicle.
The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.