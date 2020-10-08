Joliet Man Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle
Joliet Police car/md
Joliet Police have announced that a 51-year-old Joliet man was killed on Wednesday night, after being struck in the roadway. It was 8:36pm that officers were called to the area of Cass and Walnut Streets after receiving a call of an individual that had been struck in the roadway. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by Joliet Fire Department where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Major Crash Re-constructionist responded to the scene. Detectives spoke to the driver of the vehicle. At this time, it is still an active on-going investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.