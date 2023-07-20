1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Killed in Afternoon Shooting

July 19, 2023 9:18PM CDT
An investigation is underway after homicide in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon. It was at 4:29 PM that Joliet Police were called to the intersection of Second Avenue and Baker Avenue.

Shortly after arriving, officers located an SUV that appeared to have struck a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Baker Avenue. Inside of the SUV, Officers located an unresponsive 23-year-old male in the driver’s seat who had been shot in  the chest and arm.

The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased. While officers were still on the scene, they learned that a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg had been transported to the Silver Cross Hospital emergency room by private vehicle.

WJOL has been told that Joliet Police believe the juvenile’s gunshot injury may be related to this shooting; however, this is still under investigation.

