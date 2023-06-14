Joliet Man Missing For Over A Month

The wife of a missing Joliet man is asking for the public’s help in locating her husband. Sixty-three-year-old Amos Morgan has been missing since May 10th. According to his wife, Camille Morgan who tells WJOL that it is out of character for him to go missing with no contact with his family. His vehicle was found abandoned on May 25th in the Otter Creek Township area. He was driving a gold 2005 Chevy, Trailblazer last coming from Streator, Illinois.

Joliet Police is helping in the search of Morgan and asking the public to contact the Joliet Police Department with any information on his whereabouts.

Camille Morgan will be joining WJOL’s Scott Slocum on Thursday, June 15th to update the public on the search for her husband.