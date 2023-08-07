Joliet Man Pleads Guilty to 2021 Accident That Injured Illinois State Police Trooper

A 23-year-old Joliet man has pled guilty to a 2021 crash that left an Illinois State Police Trooper with ongoing injuries. Angel Casillas will be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bertani-Tomczak on August 14.

On February 15, 2021, Trooper Brian Frank was working with other ISP District 5 troopers on a single-vehicle crash on I-55 just north of Route 30.

A black 2010 Cadillac driven by Angel Casillas was travelling northbound in the left lane. The front of the Cadillac collided with the rear of Trooper Frank’s patrol car, which rotated counter-clockwise and traveled uncontrolled to a final position upright across the center and right lanes of northbound I-55.

Trooper Frank was airlifted from the scene and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. Casillas is eligible for a sentence ranging from probation to one to three years in prison, to be served at 50 percent.