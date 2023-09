A Joliet man is being sentenced to 15 months in prison for causing a crash that left a State Trooper seriously hurt in 2021. Angel Casillas received the sentence for a Scott’s Law violation. Authorities say Trooper Brian Frank suffered a severe brain injury after a vehicle slammed into his squad car in February 2021 on I-55 in Will County. Casillas pled guilty to a Class 4 Felony on August 4th.