Joliet Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Numerous Felonies Over 3-Year Period

State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Michael Severado, 30, of Joliet, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four separate felony offenses committed between 2020 and 2022. The sentence includes 11 years in prison for the 2021 Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X felony) of a senior citizen outside Joliet Union Station. Severado pleaded guilty to the offenses June 4 and was sentenced yesterday by Associate Judge Art Smigielski.

In addition to sentence for the 2021 offense, Severado was sentenced to 3 years in prison for each of the following: Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 2 Felony) for knocking a woman off a bicycle and attempting to drag her into his vehicle in 2022; Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony) for spitting on a woman at a gas station and threatening her in 2022; and Domestic Battery (Class 4 Felony) for hitting his girlfriend in the head in 2020.

“Severado is a serial predator who will not have access to any innocent female victims during his lengthy incarceration in the Department of Corrections,” Glasgow said. “This morally deviant individual will no longer be able to prey on innocent women who are simply trying to go about their daily lives. Severado’s entire existence will now be staring at the cold blank walls of a prison cell.”

The 3-year sentences will be served concurrently and will run consecutively with the 11-year sentence for the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault. Severado will receive 699 days for time served in the Will County Adult Detention Facility on the sex offense. The 11-year sentence will be served at 85 percent, and the concurrent 3-year sentences will be served at 50 percent. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Brown, Victim Witness Advocate Danette Pasdertz, the Joliet Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Department for their commitment and hard work in these matters.