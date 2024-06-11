1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Numerous Felonies Over 3-Year Period

June 11, 2024 4:30PM CDT
Michael Severado/WCSAO

State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Michael Severado, 30, of Joliet,  has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four separate felony offenses  committed between 2020 and 2022. The sentence includes 11 years in prison for the 2021  Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X felony) of a senior citizen outside Joliet Union  Station. Severado pleaded guilty to the offenses June 4 and was sentenced yesterday by Associate Judge Art Smigielski. 

In addition to sentence for the 2021 offense, Severado was sentenced to 3 years in prison for  each of the following: Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 2 Felony) for knocking a woman  off a bicycle and attempting to drag her into his vehicle in 2022; Aggravated Battery (Class 3  Felony) for spitting on a woman at a gas station and threatening her in 2022; and Domestic  Battery (Class 4 Felony) for hitting his girlfriend in the head in 2020. 

“Severado is a serial predator who will not have access to any innocent female victims during his  lengthy incarceration in the Department of Corrections,” Glasgow said. “This morally deviant  individual will no longer be able to prey on innocent women who are simply trying to go about  their daily lives. Severado’s entire existence will now be staring at the cold blank walls of a  prison cell.”  

The 3-year sentences will be served concurrently and will run consecutively with the 11-year  sentence for the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault. Severado will receive 699 days for time  served in the Will County Adult Detention Facility on the sex offense. The 11-year sentence will  be served at 85 percent, and the concurrent 3-year sentences will be served at 50 percent. He will  also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Brown, Victim Witness Advocate Danette  Pasdertz, the Joliet Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Department for their  commitment and hard work in these matters. 

