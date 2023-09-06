Joliet Man Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for 2021 Scott’s Law Violation Crash

A 23-year-old Joliet man was sentenced today to 15 months in prison Angel Casillas was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bertani-Tomczak for the vehicular crash resulting from a Scott’s Law violation that left Illinois State Police Trooper Brian Frank gravely injured. Casillas pled guilty to a Class 4 Felony on August 4.

On February 15, 2021, Trooper Frank was working with other ISP District 5 troopers on a single-vehicle crash on I-55 just north of Route 30. About 30 minutes after Trooper Frank had positioned his vehicle and the flares, a black 2010 Cadillac driven by Angel Casillas was travelling northbound in the left lane.

The front of the Cadillac collided with the rear of the patrol car in which Trooper Frank was sitting. The Trooper was airlifted from the scene and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. The posted speed limit on that area of the highway is 65 mph, but Casillas was said to be traveling at a speed of between 82 and 89 mph.

Casillas will receive one day of credit for time served.