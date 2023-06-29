1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison in 2019 Sexual Assault of Child

June 28, 2023 10:46PM CDT
Kenneth Anderson Mugshot (Will County SAO)

A 37-year-old Joliet was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday afternoon. Kenneth Anderson was sentenced after pleading guilty to Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X felony.

Anderson pled guilty before Judge Daniel Rippy on June 13. The child was 11 years old at the time of the sexual assault in 2019.

Preying on a young child for sexual gratification is the most heinous crime imaginable. Think of what you were like when you were 11 years old. Then imagine what must go through the mind of a child that age when being sexually assaulted,” Glasgow said. “How can a child comprehend any of this? That is why the compassionate, trauma-informed counseling services provided by our highly experienced therapy staff at the CAC are so vital. Our trained therapists help abused children address the aftermath of the severe trauma they experienced and go on to lead productive lives.

Anderson will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

