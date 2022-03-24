      Weather Alert

Joliet Man Sentenced to 48 Years in Prison in Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

Mar 24, 2022 @ 4:02pm

A 35-year-old Joliet man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in their Joliet apartment in June of 2017. Jasper Johnson was sentenced by Judge Sarah Jones on Thursday. The shooting occurred when Johnson was playing with his revolver which was partially loaded. Despite having been told by the victim, Kia Johnson, not to play with the gun, he fired the gun, striking the victim in the left side of the head. The victim subsequently died in the hospital as a result of the shooting. Johnson will receive 1743 days of credit for time served.

TAGS
Fatal Shooting Joliet police Sentenced will county
Popular Posts
Suspect Charged For Chicago Vehicular Hijacking That Ended In Will County
Skeletal Remains in Joliet Township Identified
I-57 Construction Starts April 1st
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Three Teens Arrested in Joliet Traffic Stop
Connect With Us Listen To Us On